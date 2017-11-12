Raanta allowed three goals on 20 shots in Saturday's loss to the Jets.

Raanta didn't see a ton of action, as he was outplayed by a much busier Steve Mason. Raanta had been excellent in his last three outings prior to Saturday, so we wouldn't be too concerned. The Coyotes managed only one goal on the evening and it's hard to point fingers at Raanta for the loss against a streaking Winnipeg squad. He owns a mediocre .913 save percentage on the season and will continue to see the majority of starts moving forward.