Raanta left the bench during Tuesday's Game 2 matchup with the Predators and was deemed unfit to play, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Raanta was replaced as the No. 2 option behind Darcy Kuemper by Adin Hill, however, the immediate concern will no doubt be the type of ailment that led to Raanta leaving the bench. The team probably won't provide much in terms of an update prior to Wednesday's Game 3 clash, which all but guarantees Kuemper continues to feature between the pipes; if there was any doubt to begin with.