Raanta (lower body) has been ruled out of the remainder of Thursday's game against Detroit.

Raanta reportedly sustained the injury during the first period of Thursday's tilt, although it wasn't apparent that he was dealing with any sort of ailment until Louis Domingue skated to the Coyotes' net at the start of the second period. If Raanta isn't dealing with a short-term issue, Arizona will likely need to recall a netminder from their AHL affiliate for Saturday's game against the Bruins.