Raanta yielded five goals on 34 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.

Raanta had a 4-3 lead to protect in the third period after Dryden Hunt scored his first as a Coyote. The Finnish goalie couldn't hang on, as Jordan Kyrou netted an equalizer and Mike Hoffman won the game for the Blues in overtime. Raanta slipped to 2-0-1 with 11 goals allowed on 111 shots in three appearances this season. At best, Raanta may split time with Darcy Kuemper, but the latter has played better to this point in the season, making Raanta more of "1B" goalie.