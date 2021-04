Raanta (lower body) has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's matinee matchup with the Wild, per the NHL's official media site.

Coach Rick Tocchet won't decide on a starter until the Coyotes take the ice for pregame warmups, but Raanta could be in goal against Minnesota. The 31-year-old netminder hasn't played since March 22 against the Avalanche due to a lower-body injury.