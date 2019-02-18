Raanta (lower body) remains out indefinitely and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. According to general manager John Chayka, "The expectation is he's out for the season. If you make the playoffs, that might change things, but for the regular season, it would be really tough,' Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Arizona is three points behind Minnesota for the final Wild Card spot, so there is certainly a chance for Raanta to return to the lineup before the Yotes wrap up the 2018-19 campaign. If the club does make the playoffs, the 29-year-old will be hard pressed to unseat Darcy Kuemper from the starting role, especially if the veteran puts together a strong enough run of form to clinch a postseason appearance.