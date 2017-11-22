Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Looking to stop Sharks
Raanta will make his eighth straight start during Wednesday night's contest against the Sharks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta has strung together three consecutive wins and attained his last one by stymieing a very impressive Toronto offense to the tune of just one goal allowed. The Finnish keeper will get to face shots from an anemic San Jose offense that is averaging just 2.42 goals per game this season, making him a sneaky good play in the heavy Wednesday slate.
