Raanta stopped 20 of 23 shots Saturday, taking a 3-0 loss to Buffalo.

This was actually Raanta's worst performance of the season, as he hadn't given up more than two goals before Saturday. Raanta could have been better, but it wouldn't have mattered in terms of getting the win given that the Coyotes never found the net. After three solid games, he was due for a below-average performance, and that shouldn't take away from the solid start he's had this year. If he's on your roster, there's no need to overreact to one difficult night.