Raanta stopped 29 of 32 shots in Saturday's loss to the Penguins.

The Coyotes only put 15 shots on Penguins' netminder Matt Murray, so it's hard to fault Raanta for Saturday's loss. The 28-year-old has dropped three straight games, but he's played well in each of them and boosted his save percentage to .918 in the process. Raanta won't pick up many victories or shutouts due to the team's overall struggles, but if you're looking for quality rate stats, the Yotes' starting netminder has plenty to offer.