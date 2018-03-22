Raanta stopped 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

He's finishing the season with a flourish -- Raanta's won five of his last six starts despite missing six games in March with a lower-body injury, allowing only nine goals over that span with a .953 save percentage. The Coyotes are likewise surging to close out a disappointing campaign, and Raanta is solidifying his spot as the club's goalie of the present and the future.