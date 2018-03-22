Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 29 saves in Wednesday's win
Raanta stopped 29 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.
He's finishing the season with a flourish -- Raanta's won five of his last six starts despite missing six games in March with a lower-body injury, allowing only nine goals over that span with a .953 save percentage. The Coyotes are likewise surging to close out a disappointing campaign, and Raanta is solidifying his spot as the club's goalie of the present and the future.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Facing Swords in Buffalo•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Continues strong stretch against Flames•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Back in net Monday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 30 saves in return•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Between pipes at home Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Won't dress Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...