Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 30 saves in return
Raanta returned to the crease Saturday against the Wild, stopping 30 of 32 shots in a 2-1 loss.
Raanta had missed the past six games with a lower-body injury and looked excellent in his return. While he was outdueled by Devan Dubnyk in this one, Raanta is sporting a .924 save percentage this season and has given up just six goals in his last four starts. The 28-year-old is valauble in many fantasy leagues due to his heavy workload and solid rate stats.
