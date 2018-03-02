Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 32 saves to defeat Wild
Raanta stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's win over Minnesota.
Raanta has been excellent of late, picking up victories in four of his last five outings. The 28-year-old has put together a solid debut season in Arizona, posting a 14-15-6 record with a .923 save percentage. Given his heavy workload and recent play, the Finnish netminder is worth getting in your lineup down the stretch.
