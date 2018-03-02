Raanta stopped 32 of 35 shots in Thursday's win over Minnesota.

Raanta has been excellent of late, picking up victories in four of his last five outings. The 28-year-old has put together a solid debut season in Arizona, posting a 14-15-6 record with a .923 save percentage. Given his heavy workload and recent play, the Finnish netminder is worth getting in your lineup down the stretch.