Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 34 saves to defeat Habs
Raanta stopped 34 of 36 shots in Thursday's win over Montreal.
Raanta has been playing well of late and has earned victories in three of his last four starts. He's sporting a .920 save percentage through 34 appearances and is trending in the right direction on an Arizona squad that was won four of their last five. Raanta is the clear-cut stater in the Desert and is proving to be a decent fantasy option in his first year with the Coyotes.
