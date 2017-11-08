Raanta saved 34 of 37 shots during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

This was a tough schedule spot for the Coyotes, as it was their second road game in consecutive nights after losing to Washington in overtime Monday. Still, while Raanta was unable to seal the win, he's now stopped 70 of 74 shots through his past two games. Victories could continue to trickle in sparsely, but the Finn's workload should lead to respectable fantasy numbers over the long haul. Being selective with Raanta's starts is encouraged -- if the luxury exists.