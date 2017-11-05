Raanta turned away 36 of 37 shots in Saturday's shootout win over the Hurricanes.

It was a much-needed victory for Raanta, who expressed his excitement with an enthusiastic celebration after turning away the final Canes' shooter in the shootout. It was just the second game back for Raanta since suffering a lower-body injury. While he was burned for five goals in his return against Buffalo, Raanta was excellent Saturday and should build upon this performance moving forward. He's the starter in Arizona and while his .911 save percentage is nothing special, Raanta could be worth a gamble right now considering his role and .917 career save percentage.