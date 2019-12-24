Raanta turned aside 38 of 41 shots in a 3-2 loss to Nashville on Monday.

It was a busy night for Raanta, who was making his second straight start since taking over No. 1 goaltending duties from the injured Darcy Kuemper. Raanta has looked the part so far, stopping 66 of 71 shots (.930 save percentage) in those two starts. Kuemper is labeled week-to-week with his lower-body injury, so Raanta should get an extended run as the workhorse.