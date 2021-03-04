Raanta stopped 40 of 42 shots in a 3-2 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Raanta had his hands full throughout the game, but he was up to the task to earn his third win in five games (3-1-1). The Finn lowered his GAA to 3.59 with a .907 save percentage. The lowest amount of shots Raanta has faced in a game this year is 34 -- should that volume eventually regress, Raanta's ratios should improve as he faces a lighter workload in games. The Coyotes' next two games are against the Wild on Friday and Saturday -- expect the 31-year-old goalie to split those contests with either Adin Hill or Darcy Kuemper (lower body).