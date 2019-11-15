Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Mauled by Wild
Raanta allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 3-2 loss to Minnesota.
Raanta was victimized for two goals over the final 20 minutes, while Arizona only managed to get one by Devan Dubnyk. The loss moves Raanta's record on the year to 3-2-0, and he'll likely give way to Darcy Kuemper on Saturday when the Coyotes hit the road to battle the Flames in Calgary.
