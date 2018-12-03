Raanta (lower body) completed a full practice Monday, and his availability for Tuesday's contest with the Kings will be decided the day of the game.

Raanta was great last season, his first with the Coyotes, posting a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage. He got off to a great start to this season before getting hurt for the first time. He may not have been ready to return, as he struggled through three games before becoming an injury scratch once again. As such, even if he plays, you may want to make sure that the 29-year-old goalie is back up to full speed before having faith.