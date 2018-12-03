Coyotes' Antti Raanta: May play Tuesday
Raanta (lower body) completed a full practice Monday, and his availability for Tuesday's contest with the Kings will be decided the day of the game.
Raanta was great last season, his first with the Coyotes, posting a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage. He got off to a great start to this season before getting hurt for the first time. He may not have been ready to return, as he struggled through three games before becoming an injury scratch once again. As such, even if he plays, you may want to make sure that the 29-year-old goalie is back up to full speed before having faith.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...