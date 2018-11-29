Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Misses practice Wednesday
Raanta (lower body) did not practice Wednesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
By the sounds of it, Raanta could be looking at an extended absence as a result of this most recent lower-body injury. While the Coyotes' No. 1 netminder remains out of action, along with backup Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Adin Hill and Hunter Miska will patrol the blue paint for Arizona.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...