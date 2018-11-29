Raanta (lower body) did not practice Wednesday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

By the sounds of it, Raanta could be looking at an extended absence as a result of this most recent lower-body injury. While the Coyotes' No. 1 netminder remains out of action, along with backup Darcy Kuemper (lower body), Adin Hill and Hunter Miska will patrol the blue paint for Arizona.