Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Misses start with LBI
Raanta was scratched from Saturday's planned start because of a lower-body injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Arizona started Adin Hill instead of Raanta. This news suggests Raanta could miss some time, unfortunate considering the Coyotes play back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday. Arizona may have to summon a replacement from the AHL in the coming days if Raanta's status doesn't improve in 24 hours.
