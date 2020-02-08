Raanta was scratched from Saturday's planned start because of a lower-body injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Arizona started Adin Hill instead of Raanta. This news suggests Raanta could miss some time, unfortunate considering the Coyotes play back-to-back games on Monday and Tuesday. Arizona may have to summon a replacement from the AHL in the coming days if Raanta's status doesn't improve in 24 hours.