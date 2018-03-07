Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Nagged by lower-body injury
Raanta (lower body) practiced away from his teammates and is a question mark to dress for Wednesday's contest against Vancouver, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
The Finnish netminder was a late scratch from Monday's loss to Edmonton due to the injury and is considered day-to-day. Regardless of whether or not Raanta serves as Wednesday's starter Darcy Kuemper's backup, he shouldn't be used in fantasy lineups for Wednesday's slate of games.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Experiences tightness•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Serving as backup Monday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tipped for Monday start•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Continues blazing hot streak•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Tending twine Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 32 saves to defeat Wild•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...