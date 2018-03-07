Play

Raanta (lower body) practiced away from his teammates and is a question mark to dress for Wednesday's contest against Vancouver, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The Finnish netminder was a late scratch from Monday's loss to Edmonton due to the injury and is considered day-to-day. Regardless of whether or not Raanta serves as Wednesday's starter Darcy Kuemper's backup, he shouldn't be used in fantasy lineups for Wednesday's slate of games.

