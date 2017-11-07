Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Named starter in Pittsburgh
Raanta will be between the posts for Tuesday night's away game against the Penguins, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta received the night off for Monday night's overtime loss in Washington, but will return to the starter's net after pulling off a tremendous 36-save victory against the Hurricanes on Saturday. The Finnish keeper will look to keep the momentum going against a Pittsburgh squad that has struggled of late, scoring two goals or fewer in seven of its last eight contests.
