Per coach Rick Tocchet, Raanta will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home instrasquad preseason matchup with the Kings.

Raanta played well last season, compiling a 21-17-6 record while registering an impressive 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage in 47 appearances. If he's able to stay healthy, the 29-year-old Finn will be one of the more intriguing fantasy options at his position this campaign.