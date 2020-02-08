Coyotes' Antti Raanta: No longer starting Saturday
Contrary to a previous report, Raanta won't start in Saturday's road game versus the Bruins, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta led the team out for warmups, and it's unclear why he is no longer starting. Adin Hill will patrol the blue paint in this cross-conference clash.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Patrolling crease Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Falters against Carolina•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Pegged for Thursday's start•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Shuts door on Oilers•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Taking on Edmonton•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Skid continues despite strong night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.