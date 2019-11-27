Coyotes' Antti Raanta: No longer starting vs. Ducks
Raanta (illness) will no longer start Wednesday against the Ducks, and Darcy Kuemper will take over in the crease, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta was pegged for Wednesday's start but got sick and will sit out. He may be healthy enough to work as a backup to Kuemper, but it's more likely Eric Comrie handles those duties.
