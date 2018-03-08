Raanta (lower body) is unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Raanta is dealing with some tightness in the lower body that cost him Monday's game as well. Adin Hill will serve as the backup to Darcy Kuemper on Wednesday against the Canucks, while Raanta will rest his injury a couple more days with the aim to return for Saturday's contest versus Colorado.