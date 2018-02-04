Play

Raanta (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings.

We already knew that Scott Wedgewood was getting the start, but Raanta isn't even the backup for this game. The netminder got in a car accident that has left him banged up, and his next chance to start will be Tuesday. Until he can return, Adin Hill will serve as Wedgewood's backup.

