Raanta (undisclosed) will not be getting onto the ice Thursday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

The fact that Raanta isn't able to skate with the team doesn't bode well for his availability against Nashville in Friday's Game 4 tilt. If he remains on the shelf, the team figures to continue utilizing Adin Hill as the No. 2 option while Darcy Kuemper holds down the crease.