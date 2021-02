Raanta (upper body) will not dress for Thursday's game versus the Kings, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

It's unclear how Raanta suffered the injury, but it will keep him out of action for at least one game. Darcy Kuemper is already confirmed for the start, while Adin Hill will serve as the backup. More should be known on Raanta's status prior to Saturday's game versus the Kings.