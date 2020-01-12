Raanta (lower body) won't be in uniform for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta couldn't finish Friday's game due to a lower-body issue and surrendered three goals on 28 shots. The team failed to provide a definitive update on the Finn's health, meaning he's without a timetable to return. Adin Hill will draw the start with Ivan Prosvetov serving as his backup.