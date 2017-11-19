Coyotes' Antti Raanta: One of best starts of season
Raanta made 30 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Senators on Saturday.
It was one of Raanta's best games of the season and his second-straight win. But we're still a long way from being able to recommend him when there's a deep slate of games.
