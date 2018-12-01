Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Out again Saturday
Raanta (lower body) is questionable for Tuesday's road game against the Kings, Alan Robinson of NHL.com reports.
Reading between the lines, this means Arizona's chief puck plugger will miss Saturday's home clash with the Blues, with newly acquired netminder Calvin Pickard serving as the primary backup to Adin Hill.
