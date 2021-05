Raanta (upper body) will not dress for Saturday's matchup with the visiting Golden Knights, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

This will mark the eighth straight game Raanta has missed, and as of yet, it's still unclear when he might return. The Coyotes are three points behind St. Louis -- which also has three games in hand -- for the final playoff spot in the West Division, and if they fall too far behind, it wouldn't be surprising if Raanta was held out the rest of the season.