Raanta (lower body) remains unavailable for Saturday's game against the Avalanche, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

While Raanta will sit out another game, it's worth noting that he practiced Friday and is expected to return to the cage for Sunday's matchup versus the Canucks. Darcy Kuemper will start in the crease again Saturday, with Adin Hill serving as the backup.

