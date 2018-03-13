Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Out again Tuesday
Raanta (lower body) will sit out again Tuesday against the Kings, the Coyotes' official site reports.
Raanta has been sidelined since Mar. 3 because of the injury and there is no indication of when exactly he will be back in action for Arizona. He did take an encouraging step by practicing last Friday but will remain in the press box for at least one more game. Adin Hill will once again serve as the backup to Darcy Kuemper.
