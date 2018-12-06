Raanta (lower body) won't dress for Thursday's game against the Capitals, NHL.com's Alan Robinson reports.

Raanta will miss a fourth consecutive game Thursday, but he's been practicing with his teammates since Monday, so he should be ready to return soon. Rookie Adin Hill has been exceptional during Raanta's absence, so there's no reason for the Coyotes to rush the Finnish netminder back before he's fully healthy.