Raanta (lower body) won't play versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta is skating, but head coach Rick Tocchet wants him to practice a few times before he gets back into action. The Coyotes are probably itching to put the Finn between the pipes, as he has a 2.10 GAA and .929 save percentage in nine games this year. For now, Darcy Kuemper will remain the interim number-one goal for Arizona.