Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Out against Red Wings
Raanta (lower body) won't play versus the Red Wings on Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta is skating, but head coach Rick Tocchet wants him to practice a few times before he gets back into action. The Coyotes are probably itching to put the Finn between the pipes, as he has a 2.10 GAA and .929 save percentage in nine games this year. For now, Darcy Kuemper will remain the interim number-one goal for Arizona.
