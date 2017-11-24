Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Out next two games
Raanta (upper body) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Kings and Saturday's matchup with the Canucks, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Raanta suffered the injury in the first period of his start against the Sharks on Wednesday after Logan Couture appeared to have made contact with the goalie's shoulder and head. Scott Wedgewood is in line to start in goal for these next two contests, but the Coyotes also recalled Marek Langhamer Thursday to serve as Wedgewood's backup.
