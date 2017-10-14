Play

Raanta (lower body) will sit out Saturday's contest with Boston, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

The first-year Coyote was forced to leave Thursday's loss to Detroit with the injury, and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday in Dallas. In Raanta's absence, Louis Domingue start and Marek Langhammer will serve as Arizona's No. 2.

