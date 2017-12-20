Raanta stopped 23 of 26 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Panthers.

Raanta was heavily outplayed by opposing netminder James Reimer and picks up his fifth straight loss. The 28-year-old has actually been playing well since returning from injury, but the lackluster play of the Coyotes makes it hard for him to pick up victories. His .916 save percentage and 2.82 GAA make him valuable in many fantasy formats, but if your league relies heavily on wins, you may want to move on from the Yotes' starting netminder.