Raanta made 25 saves on 27 shots in Thursday's loss to Columbus.

It was another strong showing from Raanta, but Cam Atkinson was able to score on a red-direction late in the game to break a 1-1 tie and give Columbus the victory. The Yotes' starting netminder has been impressive of late, allowing just two goals in five straight games. Raanta is trending in the right direction, and with a .919 save percentage and heavy workload, he's a serviceable fantasy netminder in leagues that don't place too much emphasis on goaltender wins.