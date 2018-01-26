Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Outdueled in tight loss
Raanta made 25 saves on 27 shots in Thursday's loss to Columbus.
It was another strong showing from Raanta, but Cam Atkinson was able to score on a red-direction late in the game to break a 1-1 tie and give Columbus the victory. The Yotes' starting netminder has been impressive of late, allowing just two goals in five straight games. Raanta is trending in the right direction, and with a .919 save percentage and heavy workload, he's a serviceable fantasy netminder in leagues that don't place too much emphasis on goaltender wins.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Guarding net against Blue Jackets•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Turns away 32 shots in OT win•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting against Islanders•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Captures rare win•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting Saturday in St. Louis•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Comes up short in shootout loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...