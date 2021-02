Raanta will guard the home net in Saturday's game versus the Avalanche, John Gambadoro of 98.7 FM Phoenix reports.

With Darcy Kuemper (lower body) out, Raanta will make his first start since Feb. 13, while Adin Hill will serve as the backup. Raanta has been decent this season with a 2-0-1 record and a .902 save percentage this season. However, the matchup against the Avalanche, who are led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, is a daunting test for the 31-year-old Raanta.