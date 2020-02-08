Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Patrolling crease Saturday
Raanta will defend the road net Saturday versus the Bruins, Jack Edwards of NESN reports.
Darcy Kuemper (lower body) remains on injured reserve, so Raanta will make his fourth straight start. Raanta has been inconsistent over the past three, recording a 1-1-1 record. He'll have the tall task of slowing down the Bruins, who enter with a five-game winning streak.
