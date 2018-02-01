Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Patrolling crease Thursday
Raanta will field shots from the Stars as a home starter Thursday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The obvious downside to owning Raanta is that he's stopping pucks for the worst team in the league. However, he's operating with a quality .919 save percentage through 28 outings, which goes to show that he's largely done his part to keep the 'Yotes from being an abject disaster this late in the season. He'll be pitted against a Dallas team that only ranks 23rd offensively at 2.64 goals per game.
