Raanta will defend the home cage in Thursday's matchup versus the Hurricanes, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Raanta is coming off a 30-save shutout versus the Oilers and will make his third straight start Thursday. There's still no clear timeline on when Darcy Kuemper (lower body) will return to the lineup, as he was lifted from IR ahead of the All-Star break but reverted back afterward. For the time being, Raanta is the No. 1 netminder in Arizona, and he'll look to stay hot against the Hurricanes, who have scored three-plus goals in four straight contests.