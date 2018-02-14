Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Perfect in relief appearance
Raanta stopped all 12 shots he faced in relief of an injured Scott Wedgewood Tuesday against the Sharks.
Wedgewood suffered an upper-body injury in the third period and didn't return. Raanta came in relief and preserved Arizona's one-goal lead for a 2-1 victory. The Finnish netminder has been playing very well of late, boosting his save percentage to .919 on the season. Wedgewood has struggled this season, so even if he's forced to miss time, it won't really effect Raanta's fantasy value. The 28-year-old is the clear-cut starter for the Coyotes and was slated to get a rest Tuesday after facing the Blackhawks the previous night. His quality rate stats make him a dependable fantasy option in leagues that don't place too much emphasis on wins.
