Raanta gave up two goals on 46 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

The Coyotes mustered just 14 shots against Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer -- Raanta essentially faced one-way traffic throughout the game. He performed well enough to force an extra session, but Gabriel Landeskog tallied in overtime. Raanta slipped to 4-2-2 with a 3.39 GAA and a .912 save percentage in eight games. Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is week-to-week, so Raanta will be the main man in the Coyotes' crease with Adin Hill in the mix for occasional starts.