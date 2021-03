Raanta (lower body) allowed one goal on 28 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Raanta kept the Ducks off the board for nearly 55 minutes before Adam Henrique scored a goal late in the third period to spoil the shutout. It was a strong return to action for Raanta. He improved to 5-3-2 with a 3.11 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 10 appearances. Raanta figures to be the No. 1 goalie for the Coyotes until Darcy Kuemper (lower body) returns from injured reserve.