Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Pitches shutout over Ducks
Raanta set aside all 26 shots from from the visiting Ducks on Saturday, culminating in his 10th career shutout.
The Finnish netminder surrendered five goals on 38 shots to the Flames in his previous outing, so it was nice to see him bounce back in a huge way. Raanta's been a revelation this month, having accumulated five wins over nine games to complement a skinny 2.14 GAA and equally robust .937 percentage. Arizona remains in last place in the league standings, but look deeper under the hood and you'll realize that the 28-year-old backstop is actually running quite well down the stretch.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in net Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Surrenders five goals in loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Receives Thursday's start•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Shutout victory Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: In crease again Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Makes 34 saves to defeat Habs•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...