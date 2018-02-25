Raanta set aside all 26 shots from from the visiting Ducks on Saturday, culminating in his 10th career shutout.

The Finnish netminder surrendered five goals on 38 shots to the Flames in his previous outing, so it was nice to see him bounce back in a huge way. Raanta's been a revelation this month, having accumulated five wins over nine games to complement a skinny 2.14 GAA and equally robust .937 percentage. Arizona remains in last place in the league standings, but look deeper under the hood and you'll realize that the 28-year-old backstop is actually running quite well down the stretch.